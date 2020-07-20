UT Tyler releases COVID-19 guidelines for fall 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas has released a comprehensive plan for the fall of 2020 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in East Texas.

Classes are expected to begin on Monday, August 24, and end on Friday, December 11. Students and faculty will not return after Thanksgiving break. Instead, classes and final exams will occur online.

UT Tyler is requiring face coverings for all public settings including inside buildings and outside when social distancing is difficult.

Testing

The university says testing will be available for students, faculty, and staff who exhibit symptoms or believe they have come in contact with COVID-19.

Those who have tested positive, are asked to self-report on the UT Tyler website.

Off-campus students and employees who test positive will be sent home to quarantine for 14 days. On-campus students will be relocated to a local hotel to quarantine for 14 days.

Everyone who has been in quarantine is required to provide a doctor’s note upon return to campus.

Academics

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday courses will be held at a 33.3% capacity with Tuesday and Thursday classes held at 50% capacity. Other options like Zoom will be offered for the remaining students.

Classrooms are to use physical barriers and PPE when social distancing is limited.

Cancellations

Orientation will be held online.

Fall commencement ceremonies have been moved to the spring 2021. Graduates of spring and fall 2020 will be commemorated during the 2021 commencement.

For more information, visit the UT Tyler website.