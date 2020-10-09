Tyler ISD requires all students to return to classrooms by November 2

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has requested that all students return to the school as soon as possible, or at the latest by Monday, November 2.

According to Tyler ISD around 60% of the remote learners are failing one or more classes.

As Texas compulsory education requirements allow, students who do not return to school will be

considered truant and eventually unenrolled from the District.

For parents who choose to pursue alternative means of education for your child[ren], other alternatives are available:

Transfer to another school district

Enroll in an online K-12 school

Withdraw to home school

For students who have a medical attestation from a M.D. or D.O., test positive for COVID‐19, or have to quarantine because of the virus, a remote learning option will be available during that specified

timeframe.

For more details you can contact your campus principal.