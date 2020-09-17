Tyler ISD participates in “Start with Hello” week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – From September 21st to the 25th Tyler ISD will be celebrating “Start with Hello” week with fun and engaging activities to inspire students to reach out to others with a simple “hello”.

“This will be our third year to celebrate Start with Hello week in Tyler ISD, and our students benefit greatly each year from the lessons and activities our campuses initiate. Some students find it easy to include others, but most students will tell you they don’t know where to start. By just saying hello, conversations and connections with each other can begin. And that is what this week is all about.” Dr. Jennifer Jones, Executive Director of Student Support

Start with Hello is a program from the Sandy Hook Promise organization that teaches students in grades K-12 to take actions to promote inclusion.

The program focuses on three steps: learn how to recognize when someone is alone; reach out to find ways to help; and start with “Hello” to break the ice and begin a conversation.

Sandy Hook Promise is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut that is led by several family members who lost loved ones in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

Campuses engage in fun events around a daily theme that by the end of the week spells out HELLO: