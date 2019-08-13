Texas A&M ranks #18 best value by MONEY magazine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M University is ranked #18 among the top universities for best value by MONEY magazine.

The rankings were released on Monday with 50 universities across the nation based on the quality of education, affordability, and salary earnings after graduation.

“At a time when a college education is difficult to afford for many families, we take great pride in this acknowledgment of our efforts to offer an outstanding education at an affordable price,” said Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young. “We will always endeavor to provide our students a world-class education while keeping costs as low as possible. Our support, through a variety of financial aid and scholarships options, ensures that we are able to keep this commitment. We are committed to providing exceptional higher education opportunities to all who seek it and are so proud to be leading the state in this critical area.”

MONEY magazine noted that Texas A&M former students “thrive economically after leaving school,” according to PayScale. They also “report earning an average of $59,000 within three years of commencement – about 6% more than the average with schools with a similar composition of students.”

The average student debt for Texas A&M former students is $18,520 with an 82% graduation rate.

The estimated price of tuition for the 2019-2020 school year is $29,700 with 82% of students needing financial help getting grants.

For a full explanation of how MONEY magazine ranks their schools, click HERE.