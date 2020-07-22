Texarkana ISD names acting superintendent

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – The Texarkana Independent School District named an acting superintendent on Tuesday.

Autumn Thomas is the deputy superintendent. Her appointment as superintendent takes effect on Wednesday, July 21. TISD officials said Thomas has no plans to apply for the job permanently. She will serve for a five month period or until the district names a new, permanent superintendent.

Thomas has been with TISD since 1997. She started as director of human resources and employee benefits.

She wants parents to know that there’s a strong team in place making plans for a successful school year.

“We’re working with instruction, with safety protocols, and so we have a really good plan in place and we’ll continue to push out communication to them. We’re working on all of those pieces, and we hope to have them on our website very very soon.”

The district expects the application period to open August 3.

Tuesday’s decision comes as Paul Norton leaves to take over the same job for Lake Travis Independent School District. He served as TISD superintendent for 9 years.