Tenaha ISD moves to remote learning through Thursday, October 8; Tenaha Tigers VS West Sabine game will continue as scheduled

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – Tenaha ISD announced that their high school will be moved into remote learning for 72 hours from tomorrow until Thursday.

The school district announced they will be doing so, out of an abundance of caution due to multiple gatherings that members of their community took part in over the weekend.

Tenaha high school students will be placed into remote instruction in an effort to monitor symptoms and prevent a potential surge of COVID-19.

As of this writing, Tenaha ISD is reporting two confirmed positive cases in the high school, one student and one staff, after the weekend gatherings.

Tenaha ISD said that their main concern is prevention.

High school students will be required to log-in and complete class work on Google Classroom for the three days.

Anyone who will need a device may check out a chromebook from Ms. Jacobs on Tuesday morning.

High school staff will be on hand in their classrooms conducting remote instruction throughout the day.

The Tiger football games vs West Sabine on both Thursday and Friday will continue as scheduled.

Mr. Sours and Coach Jeremy Jenkins will be communicating practice times and expectations to the high school team and band members.