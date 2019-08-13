TEA Report Card: Tyler ISD and Lufkin ISD improve ratings

Every year East Texas school districts are graded on several things including student achievement.

Tyler ISD made an improvement receiving a ‘B’ rating over a ‘C’ from 2018, while Lufkin ISD improved from a ‘B-‘ to an ‘A’ rating.

Overall, seven school districts in TISD saw an improvement of a full letter, 13 maintained their current standings, and six saw a slight decline.

Tyler ISD Superintendent, Marty Crawford, said he couldn’t be more proud of TISD and their ranking.

“I think of the last 6 years where we had 11 improvement required ratings six years ago we’ve been able to eradicate most of that and we understand the challenges and how to overcome those and look for a great year for whatever campus might have slipped a little bit,” he said.

When it comes to school success, Crawford spoke on the vision of the future.

“I think we’ve done a lot of focusing on this year working with our kids and making sure that every single kid moves forward and we know where they are and we know where we’d like for them to be and we make sure they make progress no one knows behind,” Crawford said.

TISD schools that did not meet the standard and require improvement include Hogg Middle School and Rice Elementary.

To find your school’s rating, click HERE.