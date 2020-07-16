Reports show more than half a million Texas students stopped logging into virtual classes

MCALLEN, Texas – Thousands of Texas students stopped completing assignments during virtual learning. It raises concerns as schools will continue virtual learning at least for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Towards the end, I had about four students that really started finding it difficult to stay connected. Not just technology wise but to really stay motivated,” said Beatriz Cruz a teacher at Zavala Elementary.

According to a report by the Texas Education Agency, early education to fifth grade students lost the most engagement during this transition. Cruz emphasized the last couple of weeks of school became a lot harder.

She said the sudden move from a group class setting to learning alone at home affected many students drastically.

“I had several students who needed not just me to help them learn reading and writing but they just needed me to help support them and understand how they felt,” she added.

The report also shows that nearly 10% of economically disadvantaged students stopped connecting to their classroom in comparison to three percent of the non-economically disadvantaged.

“I think part of that was what we talk about that digital divide, some of them wanted to plug in but their internet might’ve been weak or while they were home they had to engage in other activities,” said Cruz.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced schools will have to continue virtual learning up to three weeks from their start date. Cruz said her school is incorporating a new tool to keep up with the new norm.

“This program provides students the opportunity to respond using a video, audio, they can manipulate things on the screen and so I assigned the assignments and parents are also seeing that process at the same time. It’s really going to help them stay connected,” she said.

The number provided by TEA of students disengaged is only preliminary data. School districts have until Thursday, July 16 to update their numbers.

Meanwhile, all school districts in Hidalgo County held a meeting discussing their plans for this upcoming school year after the county’s health authority prohibited campuses from reopening until after September 27.