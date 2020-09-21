Skip to content
Search
Pass or Fail
What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
Video
Learning pods can make educational inequities worse. Here’s a better way to create one
Video
No WiFi at home? One Virginia school district has a creative solution for students
Video
Science kits allow kids to experiment from home
Video
A Utah school was already online-only. Here’s what lessons it has for others
Video
Portsmouth schools use paced learning to adapt to different progress levels due to pandemic
Video
An Oregon school district’s unique approaches to keeping students fed
Video
Students lost in the virtual learning shuffle? This school district comes to find them
Video
How schools are finding thousands of students they couldn’t reach when the pandemic began
Video
Teen-run project provides virtual activities, tutoring for kids during the pandemic
Video
Virginia business owner cooks up a plan to help working parents with online schooling
Video
Pandemic silver-lining: Why more parents are looking into home-based child care
Video
How one group works to keep kids in school, even if they’re learning online
Video
The big changes one Dallas non-profit made to help kids stay connected in the pandemic
Video
YMCA program pivots online to get children school-ready during the pandemic
Video
Education
Wells ISD suspends remote learning for 6 weeks
Whitehouse ISD requiring all remote learners to return to school by October 20
TJC receives $25,000 from Brookshire Grocery Company to create scholarship
Social media post helps student struggling with hotspot to get better technology
Video
Students accused in SFA ‘swatting’ incident file lawsuit against school claiming violation of due process
Video
High School
Grapeland scores win against Alto 50-28
Video
Longview ISD to share COVID-19 case information on dashboard
Video
LIST: Texas Education Agency releases COVID cases for every district
Video
All lanes on Broadway closed at Gentry intersection in Tyler after accident
Weather
1 injured in shooting at East Texas Dollar General following road rage incident
Video
President Trump says he’d sign ‘stand alone’ stimulus check bill ‘immediately’
Whitehouse ISD requiring all remote learners to return to school by October 20
Silver Star Nation: Greatest of All Time
Travion Ates: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: UT Health East Texas Air 1
Video
Renew Aesthetics: Unmask Beautiful Skin Sweepstakes
Video
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Video
Stream LIVE games on FOX from home or on the go
Video
Community Calendar
