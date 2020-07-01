Marshall ISD’s Jerry Gibson named Region 7 Superintendent of the Year

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) One East Texas educator has been given a prestigious honor of Superintendent of the Year.

According to the Region 7 Education Service Center, Dr. Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD’s superintendent, has been named the 2020 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

Gibson has been employed at several different schools over his 25 years in education. He’s spent time at:

Deweyville

Whitney, Waco

Coldspring-Oakhurt

Marshall

He arrived in Marshall ISD in 2016, and since then has successfully managed bond construction projects, opened five new campuses, and implemented new programs within the district, including dual credit partnerships with East Texas Baptist University and Texas State Technical College.

“I know there are many great superintendents in our region, as well as across the state. I do not think you can find anyone more deserving than Dr. Jerry Gibson.” Brad Burris, Marshall ISD School Board President

Dr. Gibson will represent Region 7 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.

The Superintendent of the Year will be announced October 2 at the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.

Dr. Gibson completed his Bachelor of Science degree at East Texas Baptist University in 1993, with additional studies at Prairie View A&M University, Stephen F. Austin University, and Texas Southern University. He holds a Master of Education from Lamar University, and a Doctor of Education in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston.