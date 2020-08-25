Livingston ISD closes for 3 days

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Livingston ISD (LISD) has announced it will close schools on the following dates:

Wednesday August 26th

Thursday August 27th

Friday August 28th

The school district announced that if conditions change, they will communicate more information through normal weather alert notification protocols.

Student assignments will be posted on Friday into Google Classroom by the teachers. Teachers and staff will work on campus on Friday.

Classes will be held at normal times today, and faculty and staff will receive communication from their supervisor. If conditions change, more information will be provided to faculty and staff via LISD email or district-campus phone tree as a backup.

On Friday, the district will give out meals for curbside pick-up at Pine Ridge Primary (1200 Mill Ridge) from 11 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru pick-up will be through a car rider line on the west side of the campus. You can place your orders on the Nutrislice app for the school to be prepared for enough meals.

Information for extra-curricular activities will be released no later than Thursday evening regarding Friday’s football and volleyball games. Thursdays games are cancelled.

LHS dual credit students will need to monitor communication from Angelina College for class information.

For more information check out the Facebook post from LISD.