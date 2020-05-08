Letourneau University cancels academic summer camps for June

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Letourneau University is canceling their academic summer camps that were scheduled for the month of June.

University officials say this is being done out of an abundance of caution regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to say thank you to all the parents and grandparents for trusting LeTourneau with your kids! We care for their safety and want to make sure we are able to provide a safe environment for every child to attend camps. We look forward to celebrating BIG with your amazing kids in 2021 Summer Camps.” Kaylee Salser, ADMINISTRATOR of summer camps

Refunds of all the registration fees will be completed during the month of May, being credited back to the credit cards used to register for camps, but they ask you to be patient during this time.

For questions, call (903) 233-3093 or send an email to KayleeSalser@letu.edu.

Most other events on campus for June, and some for July, have also been canceled.

Sports camps will be decided later, as July nears.