Kilgore College gifted $630,000 to create new scholarships

KILGORE, Texas (News Release) – A local philanthropist and Kilgore College alumnus Mike Clements gifted $630,000 to the foundation to create 40 individual student scholarships, according to a press release.

Clements, owner of Energy Weldfab, has a proud partnership with the college that began in 1947 when Mike met his late wife, Amy, while attending classes at KC.

“I’m blessed to be in a situation where I am able to give back to change students’ lives, one student at a time,” Clements said.

“We are beyond grateful to Mike for this gift,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC President. “His generous and selfless gifts allow countless students the opportunity to attend college who otherwise might not have been able to. The legacy he is creating increases access to college for generations of students to come.”