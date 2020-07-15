Houston ISD to begin online through first 6 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston ISD has released its plans for the upcoming school year which includes virtual learning for the first six weeks.

Starting on September 8, students will work through online instruction until October 16.

The decision to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually and delay the start of the school year for two weeks was due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area. Houston ISD

On Monday, October 18, students will return to campuses for in-person classes. The district says dates are subject to change following guidance from local, state, and federal health officials.

Parents who are worried about their children’s safety have the option to opt-out of in-person class and choose the remote option through January or for the entire school year.

When in-person instruction begins, students and employees will be screened and are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly, and follow social distancing protocols.