Ellis Home and Garden offering free flowers, vegetable plants for children to learn gardening

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With many students out of school for several weeks, parents are looking for ways to keep them engaged and learning.

Ellis Home and Garden in Longview is giving away six-packs of flowers and vegetable plants for children to learn gardening skills.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the parents to teach kids how to plant something, nourish it, watch it grow, and then they can go back and say remember that time it was kinda scary and the Ellis Home and Garden gave us this plants or these flowers or these peppers so I’m hoping they will learn that lesson from this whole experience,” said Mark Cureton, Greenhouse manager.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with an extra hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. dedicated to seniors.

