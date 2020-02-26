Construction technology students build house as part of high school class

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new WFISD Career Education Center home is under construction just a few short months after the first home was sold.

You can find the floor plans and photos on their website.

Construction Technology Students are knee-deep in work getting invaluable hands-on experience in architecture, design, electric and more.

One senior said he has learned alot from this process and encourages future students to take advantage of the great opportunity.

“You come in here, don’t have a bad attitude, he is gonna teach you everything you need to know, you don’t need to know anything, I knew nothing coming into this class, just have a good attitude and don’t give up and you’re gonna make it through,” Construction Technology student Dorian Beaver said.

The first house was a one-bedroom building but this new 900 square feet design features two bedrooms and one bathroom and is going for $49,000.

If you are interested in the home, it is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 school year but you have a chance to get it custom built and the sooner you contact them the better, follow this link to find out how.