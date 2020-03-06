Bullard ISD to implement metal detectors at high school, middle school

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD Superintendent Jack Lee sent a letter to parents on Thursday announcing that the school district will be implementing metal detectors on its high school and middle school campuses after spring break.

In the letter, Lee wrote that “we cannot protect against all threats which may enter the school on a student’s person, or in their backpack.” The metal detectors will also be used at sporting events and other extracurricular events.

The metal detectors will also include a search of backpacks, if necessary. Lee is asking all parents have students arrive 5-15 earlier than normal so that students won’t be marked tardy.

“We ask that you have a conversation with your student to leave non-essential items, weapons, and illegal items (vape devices) at home. This will speed any necessary backpack searches.” Jack Lee, Bullard ISD Superintendent

Students will only have two points of entry at the high school: the front entrance and the bus entrance. Student-athletes will no be allowed to have a morning entry through the field house.

Lee said that screening will begin on or around March 23.