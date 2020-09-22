Brownsboro ISD returns to school after possible gas leak

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – After closing school Monday and Tuesday to investigate the possible gas leak from their Friday football game, Brownsboro will open their campuses on Wednesday.

The investigation into the events from Friday night concluded that sewer gas was venting outside the theatre building but was not filtering high enough or far enough away from the building due to the conditions that night of high humidity and lack of wind during the game.

This caused the gas to hover at low levels in certain areas rather than move through the air.

Because the drill team and band students had just completed performing and had been sitting closest to this area, they were impacted the most.

Over the last four days, Brownsboro ISD brought in licensed plumbers, HVAC technicians and gas technicians to inspect the campus within the district and determined that all facilities are safe and approved for students and staff.

The district also worked with the local and county fire departments to examine the air quality and the officials found no issues.

The school district also extended the height of the vent on the threater building to help prevent any further issues as well as changed the direction of the vent so that the vent points away from the stadium.

Brownsboro ISD reported a possible gas leak at their homecoming football game last Friday night.

Students from the band and drill team began showing signs of not feeling well.

Brownsboro ISD released a following statement on Saturday thanking the community and said that all the students that were transported on Friday night for evaluation have been cleared and released.