Arizona raceway gives high school seniors opportunity to take ‘final lap’ around track

AVONDALE, Arizona (KETK/NBC) – A raceway teamed up with four local high schools to give seniors a graduation to remember.

More than a thousand students along with their family and friends gathered at the Pheonix Raceway on Saturday where they were given the opportunity to drive the track and take one final lap.

Seniors wore their graduation cap and gown as they drove or were carted around the track in decorated vehicles with paint and signs.

It was a celebration many in the class thought they wouldn’t have.

“I thought we weren’t going to have anything and that was going to be the end of it. You know,” said Angel Macedo.

“You think about where we are right now and the times that everybody’s in, and just to be able to put a smile on these senior’s faces and be part of something special for them; it’s a special day, it’s a proud moment for Phoenix Raceway,” said Julie Giese, Pheonix Raceway President.