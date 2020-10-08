Alto ISD suspends online learning starting October 16

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – As of Friday, October 16 remote online learning option will be suspending for all students.

All students enrolled with Alto ISD will be required to report on campus on Monday October 19.

Alto ISD says the only expectation if for students who are told to quarantine by their doctor, the Cherokee County Health Department, or the district nurse. Documentation will need to be turned in to Nurse Kim Holmes.

If on-campus learning is not what is best for you and your children, Alto ISD provided a list of alternatives that fulfill the compulsory education laws:

Withdraw your child(ren) and request transfer status to another public school of TEA accredited charter school

Withdraw your child(ren) and engage in homeschool education

Withdraw your child(ren) and enroll in online school Texas Virtual School Network k-12 Online (k12.com) – virtual public school in Texas.

