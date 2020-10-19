A teacher and mother reacts to schools reopening after students reportedly failing online classes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four East Texas schools will be heading back to campus this week after they announced they would be ending remote learning.

Many schools reported students failing in online learning.

A few schools that are closing include, Harmony, Yantis, Whitehouse and Grand Saline ISD. They sent letters home to parents that students would return to face-to-face instruction.

126 Harmony students were using online school for the first nine weeks. Of that number, nearly 70% were failing there classes.

In Yantis, approximately 28% of online learners were failing at least one class.

One Grand Saline parent, that also teaches in another East Texas district was surprised at the low performance of students at home.

