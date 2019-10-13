Edom holds 47th annual arts festival featuring local businesses with hand-made crafts

EDOM, Texas (KETK) – Thousands filled the streets of downtown Edom on Saturday to celebrate their 47th annual Edom Art Festival.

What began in 1972 with a few hundred people has grown to thousands after the first artist Dough Brown moved into town and started the artists’ mecca. He began by inviting fellow artists to participate, which grew into a large festival.

The festival features hand made crafts, live music, food, and a unique culture.

Items such as jewelry, pottery, photography, sculpture, baskets, woodworking, glass, and original garden can all be found at this festival.

While hand-made items are sought after, many come for the attractions like the blacksmith demonstrations at the forge and the pottery wheel or the Wine Garden and acoustical singer/songwriter musicians.

Food is a popular go-to at the festival as the event features culinary treats to eat like Cajun gumbo, sorbet, root beer, BBQ, and pork sandwiches all from food trucks from local dining venues.









The event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is FREE to the public.

As the weather continues to be cool, get outside and enjoy the community and support your local businesses.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page HERE or visit their website HERE.