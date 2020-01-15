Live Now
The House is set to vote to send the impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate

East Texas woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing boyfriend

News

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – A woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in her home is found guilty of murder.

After the verdict, Tonya Barnett was sentenced to 25-years in prison.

Barnett told the jury she shot Cecil Ellis Jr. in the back of the head in self-defense.

But during the trial, Barnett’s story kept changing.

In the final moments leading up to the shooting, Barnett said she and Ellis Jr. had a fight over a cell phone and Ellis was shot in the back of the head.

Last week in court, a DPS investigator testified that Barnett told him she didn’t think there were bullets in the gun and she didn’t mean to kill him.

Also, a Bowie County investigator testified that Barnett told him she acted in self-defense, but authorities say Barnett kept changing her story.

Another investigator testified that a month before the incident, Barnett flagged him down while he was in uniform and asked him the difference between murder and self-defense.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories