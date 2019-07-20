East Texas woman reminisces on historic Apollo 11 moon landing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Apollo 11 mission brings back memories for many. One East Texas woman remembers the impact landing on the moon had.

“I remember listening to the radio, I was young. Maybe in my late twenties,” said Joan Milam.

Milam remembers the moment like yesterday when the Apollo 11 carried 3 astronauts to the moon on July 20th, 1969.

“I was very interested in it,” said Milam.

The moment was witnessed across the world on television screens, jukeboxes and car stereos. More than 650 million listened, waiting for take-off.

Milam and her husband moved to Libya soon before the historic moment. They were watching the moment when suddenly something strange happened.

“The power went out and we missed it,” said Milam.

Rumor has it that Muammar Al Gathafi, the Prime Minister of Libya at that time, shut the power off so that people in that country couldn’t witness the moment. Milam will never know what happened, but she believes it what people have said.

“It was a big moment, I don’t know how they did it. It just didn’t make sense to me that it was possible. To orbit the Earth and then land on the moon, but we all loved it,” said Milam.

At 78, her memory gets the better of her sometimes, but she remembers the historic moment.

“We did it, they did a good job,” said Milam.