East Texas Walmarts increase security after El Paso mass shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Following the tragedy at the El Paso shopping center, KETK News has learned that Walmart is adding security at some of its East Texas stores.

The effort comes just less than a week after the shooting.

“After it happened, I started thinking about it more. Could it happen to my Walmart? It could happen anywhere,” explains Denzel Mondy, a frequent Walmart shopper.

A frightening thought while back-to-school shopping.

“It’s not like you expect anything to happen, but you know that the people who were involved, they were not expecting anything to happen that day either,” says Leah Thompson while shopping for her children

After the mass shooting in El Paso, sources tell KETK News that off duty officers, deputies, and constables here in East Texas have been hired by Walmart to help keep stores safe.

“It’s just too bad that you have to go to that extreme for people to feel safe going out to shop,” says Vivian Mays, a Walmart shopper.

Yet, some believe the step is not necessary.

“I don’t feel like what happened in El Paso is going to jump into every Walmart that I walk into,” continues Mark Grangar, a Houston native visiting Tyler, “I think I would probably become concerned if it starts happening in every major city all the time.”

Concerned or not, many believe it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

“I don’t care where you are, I think it’s extremely important to know just to know who and what is around you all times,” says Philip Dorr.

As law enforcement work to make sure a mass shooting doesn’t happen in the Rose City.