East Texas veterans could benefit from new mental health facility in Terrell

It’s estimated that more than half of returning veterans who need mental health help, don’t ever get it. Friday, Terrell State Hospital unveiled a new unit aimed at fighting that statistic.

“A 20-bed unit that will be used to treat Texans with mental illness, who have served in the armed forces, although our federal partners provide many benefits to veterans, those benefits and services are largely not available to individuals with mental illness who are charged with or aquitted of a state crime and committed to a state hospital,” said Tim Bray, the Associate Commissioner for State Hospitals.

The unit is mostly run by veterans.

“We honor the military credo, no person gets left behind,” said Dr. David Mills with Terrell State Hospital. “And by that, we mean, male, female, veteran in times of peace, veterans in times of war. We’re all brothers and sisters and we care for our own.”

Although veterans have access to resources right here in Tyler, the state-of-the-art facility in Terrell could offer specialized mental health help to those from our area that need it. Besides offering a safe place for them to live and heal, they offer a unique peer program.

“Each one of us have a diagnosis just like every patient here in the hospital,” said Robert Singletary, a Certified Peer Support. “We’re here to share our experience, strength, and hope to show them that it is possible to live through the crisis and come out in recovery.”

Veterans helping veterans.

Find more information about the new unit HERE.