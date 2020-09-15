East Texas to receive $1.3 million in COVID-19 assistance through federal grants

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

WASHINGTON, Texas (KETK)- Three cities in East Texas will receive $1.3 million in federal grants to elevate the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted businesses, according to a press release from U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

This assistance was allocated by Congress in March, and it is a part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development that is under the CARES Act. The CARES Act provided $5 billion through the Community Development Block Grant to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.

Longview will receive $552,105, Tyler will receive $659,875 and Marshall will receive $153,973.

In total, the three cities will receive $1,365,953 in grants. The State of Texas also received $38,299,172 through the CARES Act.