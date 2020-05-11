East Texas tattoo shop owner frustrated he’s not allowed to reopen yet

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Some businesses that were grouped together with hair and nail salons at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown are not allowed to re-open yet.

In Governor Greg Abbott’s last Executive Order, he listed tattoo shops in the category of “sexually-oriented businesses” that people should avoid.

“People shall avoid visiting bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually-oriented businesses, or interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys, video arcades, amusement parks, water parks, or splash pads unless these enumerated establishments or venues are specifically added as a reopened service by proclamation or future executive order of the governor,” said Abbott.

One tattoo shop owner in Texarkana said their establishment has always taken precautions like sanitizing and social distancing before the start of the pandemic.

Now, he feels discriminated against.

“I mean we plan on following the same guidelines as the barbershops and nail salons are now. We have to wear masks and gloves. I mean we do that on a daily basis anyway. So I don’t see any reason why it’d be any different. I mean our rooms are separated six feet apart if not completely closed off from anybody else.” Thomas Wester, Texarkana Ink Owner

Tattoo shops across the state have been closed since March with no set reopening date.

Meanwhile, barbershops and salons reopened on May 8th.

For a list of Governor Abbott’s executive orders visit the state of Texas’s website .