East Texas sees increase in animal adoptions during Covid-19

TYLER, TX (KETK) – Since more people are staying home due to COVID-19, some are using their extra free time to add a new furry member to the family.

Though most rescues have moved their adoption process online that hasn’t stopped people from reaching out to connect with an animal.

“We are closed to the public. We are working by appointment only,” says Gayle Helms, the Executive Director of Pets Fur People.

Helms has been with the rescue for 21 years, and says she has never experienced anything quite like this before.

“We really are fortunate we have had a lot of adoptions during this home quarantine.” says Helms. “So right now we only have about 25 dogs and only two adult cats.”

At capacity the sanctuary can hold 110 dogs and 25 cats.

Layla Haase, the kennel manager at The Big Dog Rescue Project says they are also seeing an increase in adoptions.

“We have had so many applications,” says Haase .”So many people who are recognizing this situation as a time to be able to add a new family member.”

Both rescues are thankful for the community support they have received during the pandemic.

Hopeful to open their doors soon so they continue to carry on with their mission of finding animals their forever homes.