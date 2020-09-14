East Texas schools report new COVID-19 cases

(KETK) Central Heights ISD and Malakoff ISD reported three total new cases of COVID-19 on September 14.

Central Heights ISD

Central Heights reported that two elementary students tested positive for COVID-19 on Facebook. The students are siblings, and they were last seen on campus on Sept. 8.

The district wrote that they will continue to practice social distancing and encourage students to wear masks. They will also disinfect the campus.

Henderson ISD

Henderson ISD announced that one student and two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One middle school student was last on campus on September 11, 2020

One high school employee was last on campus on September 11, 2020.

One high school employee was last on campus on September 9, 2020

The district has a total of 36 active cases, 91 total reported cases and 55 recoveries.

Henderson ISD stated they will notify students and staff that were in close contact with people who tested positive. The district added that they will be cleaning and sanitizing the campus.

Malakoff ISD

Malakoff ISD also shared a letter from the superintendent that stated that one student had tested positive for COVID-19. This student was present on campus on Sept. 11.

Dan Layton, the superintendent, announced that Malakoff High School would be closed until Sept. 15. This will allow the health department to notify people who were in close contact to the person who tested positive, and it will allow the school to be cleaned.

Students who were in close contact will be notified by Malakoff High School today.

Malakoff ISD also encouraged their community to continue to monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.