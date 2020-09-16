East Texas schools report new cases of COVID-19

(KETK)- Two East Texas school districts have announced new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 16.

Henderson ISD

Henderson ISD announced on their school page that two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One middle school employee was last on campus on September 10.

One high school employee was last on campus on September 8.

The district now has 93 total reported cases, 71 recoveries and 22 currently active cases.

Henderson ISD is notifying all staff and parents of students who had close contact with the employees.

Chireno ISD

Chireno ISD sent a letter from the superintendent to their community stating that one elementary school teacher tested positive. The school has notified all students who were in contact with the teacher, and they are advising the students to stay home and quarantine.

A high school student also tested positive for COVID-19. The superintendent wrote that they are going to start requiring some students and staff that are found to be in close contact to quarantine, and they will have to wait 7 days before getting tested if asymptomatic. If they receive a negative test they will be allowed to return before the 14 day period.