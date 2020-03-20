East Texas school districts to begin feeding students, taking lessons online Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Families with school-age children have many stresses when hunkering down in the face of a global pandemic, but school districts in East Texas are working to relieve as many of those stresses as possible.

Bullard ISD will launch online resources for at-home learning opportunities Wednesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. and will be linked from the www.bullardisd.net website.

Each campus will have a dedicated page with at-home learning opportunities for their students. Students and parents will be able to use any device at home such as a Chromebook, iPad, phone, laptop, etc. Additionally, the website will have opportunities sorted by subject and will include activities that will not require technology.

The at-home learning site includes pages specifically for students that are served through Gifted and Talented, English as a Second Language, Special Education, and 504 services. Students that are served through Special Education services will receive appropriate at-home learning opportunities with needed accommodations and modifications.

To ensure that families without reliable internet access at home or technology available to support website access, the district is providing paper packets for pick up at the student’s home campus in containers located outside of the main entrances. The district also will deliver packets for at-home learning opportunities with regular meal service that is occurring Monday through Friday.

Gilmer ISD will begin delivering meals to all children in the district via school bus Monday.

Buses will travel routes 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. They will drive the routes that cover rural and city streets. They will reach the rural areas in the latter portion of that timeframe.

The buses will deliver lunch and the next day’s breakfast. Meals are for all children, not just bus riders.

Bus drivers will be watching for parents and children in their yards and at normal stops. Signal the buses. Do not run toward them.

If you need food but do not see a bus in your area, contact the administration Monday afternoon at 903-841-7400.

Meals will also still be distributed at 11:30 am. at the following stationary locations:

Gilmer Housing Authority, Hwy 300

Gilmer Housing Authority, 154 West

Hidden Bend Apartments

Gilmer Elementary School

Gladewater ISD will begin providing meals to students Monday. Meals will be available every weekday, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at the bus pickup area in the rear of Gladewater High School and at the main gym entry doors of Gladewater Middle School. Students must be present to receive meals, and will receive breakfast and lunch.

GISD also will begin instruction in its “virtual classrooms” Monday. Lessons and learning activities for students will be available online through Google Classroom, and teachers will be available via email. For more information, see the GISD website.

Nacogdoches ISD will begin delivering meals on weekdays to school families using school buses and district vehicles.

On the buses making deliveries, meals will be distributed from the back door. Students age 18 and under should form a line while standing at least 6′ apart (remember your social distancing, folks). A breakfast and lunch will be distributed to each student.

Meals will be available for pickup at Emeline Carpenter Elementary School, Fredonia Elementary, Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary, and NISD central kitchen on Hughes Street. Mike Moses Middle School on Park Street will be added as a curbside location on Tuesday.

The arrival and departure times of the vehicles are fluid and subject to change depending on participation levels. For times and routes, see the NISD website.

Tyler ISD Food Services will continue to provide free curbside meals Monday-Friday through Friday, April 3. Meal pick up locations will be at Boulter, Hubbard, Moore, and Three Lakes middle schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Griffin Elementary School. Beginning Wednesday, On March 25, Peete Elementary School will also become a pick up location.

The district’s partnership with the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) and The Mentoring Alliance will also continue. Along with the curbside lunches, ETFB and Mentoring Alliance volunteers will distribute emergency food boxes to help provide families with food beyond the curbside lunch.

Additionally, beginning Monday, March 23, when students pick up lunches they will also have the opportunity to pick up grade-specific learning packets as part of the district’s distance learning curriculum. The packets provide a learning option to accommodate students without online access.

Curbside meals, food boxes, and instructional packets will be available near the back door area of the kitchens at each of the designated pick up campuses. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals. Any child age 18 or younger can participate and pick up meals at any feeding site, regardless of what school they attend. Older students may need to present their ID to provide proof of age.

Meal Pick Up Locations:

Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road

Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive

Moore MST Magnet School, 2101 Devine Street

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway

Caldwell Arts Academy, 331 South College Street

Griffin Elementary School, 2650 North Broadway Avenue

Peete Elementary School, 1511 Bellwood Road (beginning Wednesday, March 25)

Chocolate and White Milk Available

East Texas Food Bank Food Box Delivery Schedule:

Tuesday/Thursday – Griffin, Caldwell, Boulter

Wednesday/Friday – Moore, Three Lakes, Hubbard

For more information, visit www.tylerisd.org/covid19.

Whitehouse ISD is asking parents to fill out a connectivity survey so the district can know how best to serve students and families. WISD will provide online learning through April 3. This may include distributing chrome books and setting up hot spots throughout the community.