EAST TEXAS- Mitsy and Jason Wempe live in Gilmer, TX, where they run their 20-acre potbelly pig sanctuary.

Called the Oinking Oasis-Forever Home at Rock’n W Ranch, the space offers a second home to pigs that have face neglect, abuse or abandonment in their lives.

Right now, the ranch holds 128 pigs.

Through their time working on the sanctuary, the couple says they have two main goals.

The first is to bring awareness to the growing problem of backyard breeders.

They also said they want to educate the public on the requirements of owning a pig.

Potbellies can live up to twenty years and have the cognitive ability of a two-year-old, so they require a good amount of attention and care.

Mitsy said she spends forty five minutes feeding all 128 pigs at each meal time.

Right now, with their growing number of pigs, the Wempe’s say any donations are welcome to help them continue to take care of the food, facility and hefty medical bills.

The oasis is a 501c3 nonprofit organization so donations are tax deductible.

They are also in need of volunteers to help clean the farm and take care of the pigs on a daily basis.

People are welcome to stop by to feel the therapeutic benefits of being out in the open with the pigs, and maybe rub a belly or too.