East Texas prepares for power outages during Hurricane Laura

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Tens of thousands of East Texans could lose power, if high winds knock down electrical lines during Hurricane Laura.

People are no strangers to hurricane and tornado-force winds in Gregg County.

More than a year ago, straight-line winds about 90-miles-an hour toppled trees for miles, leaving 32,000 residents without power for days.

SWEPCO recently brought extra workers here to East Texas, anticipating widespread outages. They have over a hundred staff members standing by.

“We spent the past several days seeing what could be the possible damage and reaching out to our sister companies to see if they can send us some resources,” said Mark Robinson from SWEPCO. “We do have roughly about 1,000 resources between line crew personnel and forrest resources coming in from other states.”

SWEPCO crews will be ready to respond when poles and lines come down. Whether they fall on roads, buildings or someone’s land.

SWEPCO also shared some advice about how to stay safe during power outages.

They said drivers should avoid power lines that have fallen on streets or highways.

They also said when a backup generator is plugged into your home circuit box, it creates a danger to their repair crews and others. Thousands of volts of electricity could kill someone.

They advised people to have an emergency outage kit, filled with flashlights, water and non-perishable food.

Like SWEPCO other businesses are also anticipating power outages and preparing.

“We have rented a generator to power our freezers and coolers, so if our power was to go out or it hits us pretty bad we’ll move everything to the freezers and coolers,” said Ryan Richardson, the manager of The Butcher Shop.

Richardson also said The Butcher Shop will serve people until the power goes out or if the weather becomes too severe.