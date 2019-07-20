East Texas Patrick Mahomes improves community health through new partnership

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty […]

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, NFL legend and Whitehouse native partner with Government Employees Health Association (CEHA) in Friday announcement.

“GEHA is proud to serve more than two million members nationwide, as one of the largest providers of health and dental plans for federal employees and their families,” said Darren Taylor, GEHA president and CEO. “The Kansas City area has been our home for 82 years. We’re honored to partner with our hometown team to fuel our organization’s local and national growth, enabling us to better serve our members.”

As the exclusive health plan with the Kansas City Chiefs, CEHA will collaborate with the team on initiatives that improve community health.

A few initiatives include:

A new Chiefs Digital Wellness Program

Military Appreciation Initiatives

An updated Chiefs Sports Lab at Arrowhead

“Health and wellness are areas of focus for our organization and partnering with an industry leader like GEHA is an exciting opportunity for our team and the community,” said Kansas City Chiefs President, Mark Donovan. “As a local company with 82 years of serving its members, we’re honored to play a part in the continued growth of GEHA for its current and future members, as well as its employees. We are excited to watch this partnership evolve in the coming months and years, and we’re excited for how it will benefit Chiefs Kingdom.”

As GEHA’s Official Brand Partner, Mahomes will appear on TV and advertisements, launching this fall. He will also make appearances on behalf of the company at local community events.

“We are thankful to all of our federal employees for the great work they do on behalf of our country,” Mahomes said. “I’m impressed with GEHA’s focus on health and wellness for its members, and I love that the company is proud of its Kansas City roots. I’m excited for what’s to come with our partnership.”

