East Texas OB-GYN admits to impregnating patient, TMB investigates

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas doctor who has admitted to impregnating at least one of his patients through artificial insemination is now being investigated by the Texas Medical Board.

It’s a story that has turned the fertility industry upside down, and it’s being led by a woman brave enough to share her story and demand change.

Eve Wiley grew up in Center but now lives in Dallas with her husband and two children.

She said when their son experienced some medical problems, she tested her own DNA, seeking answers for him.

However, what Wiley discovered changed her life forever.

Her mother’s former fertility doctor is her biological father.

Wiley and her mother say Nacogdoches OB-GYN Dr. Kim McMorries has admitted to impregnating Wiley’s mother through artificial insemination.

According to media reports, Dr. McMorries insists she knew and consented, but Wiley’s mother says that absolutely was not the case.

Wiley went searching for answers about how this could happen.

“During my research of unethical practices in the fertility industry I was shocked and appalled that it was a $5.4 billion industry that was essentially self-regulated,” Wiley said.

Unfortunately, this type of fertility fraud wasn’t illegal in Texas until September 2019.

“This is the perfect example of the law being 30 years behind technology,” Wiley said.

Senate Bill 1259 was written specifically to make sure what happened to Wiley’s mother doesn’t happen again.

“What the Texas Legislature decided is that this type of fertility fraud classifies as sexual assault. So it’s a state jail felony,” said Justin Roberts, an attorney for Roberts & Roberts in Tyler.

On Wednesday, the Texas Medical Board announced a continuing investigation into a complaint filed against Dr. McMorries, looking into his standard of care as well as complaints about “unprofessional and unethical conduct.”

The announcement was a reversal of the board’s initial decision to dismiss the claim due to the seven-year statute of limitations.

“They should have thought of exceptions to this rule, but they just didn’t, and this is the perfect example of a case that breaks the mold and says ‘Hey we need to re-think these kinds of deadlines,'” explained Roberts.

He said after a case this shocking, he’s sure the Texas Medical Board will go back and fix the “seven-year” rule to include an exception for new discoveries.

Wiley tells KETK she isn’t the one who filed the complaint against Dr. McMorries.

“My focus has been on changes, not charges against him,” she said. “Given the circumstances of my conception, it seems appropriate that the medical board would investigate the unethical behavior and physical violation that took place. Especially to understand how many times this occurred, and potentially identify and notify all victims.”

Wiley believes the Lord has called her to advocate for these changes, protecting vulnerable people who put their trust in artificial reproductive technology to start a family.