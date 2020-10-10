East Texas ministry builds new home for vulnerable pregnant women

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Hannah House in Gilmer is expanding their ministries, preparing to open a new home right next door to their current residency location by the end of the year.

Hannah House is a non-profit organization that relies solely on donations from the community to fund the resources they provide to vulnerable pregnant women in the area who choose to birth their child but don’t have the proper support. “We bring in girls who have chosen life and we provide the basic essentials: housing, food, transportation, counseling, and medical care,” said Executive Director Melanie Wright.

After fundraising and help from East Texans, that money is being put toward a new home.

Texas Baptist Men is working alongside the organization. Their church builders have spent two weeks in September constructing this new four-bedroom, multiple living area home. Spokesman John Hall said this will more than double the number of women the ministry can serve.

“This is a real need in East Texas. Women need a place to turn to when they get into a situation that they might not know how to handle, maybe something unexpected.” John Hall, Spokesman, Texas Baptist Men

Hannah House Executive Director Melanie Wright spearheaded this project with a dream of creating more space and privacy for these women as they prepare for childbirth.

“Our girls come from very hard backgrounds, whether it be in the foster care system or a whole lot of trauma, and so when we bring them in and show them the love of a family and give them that love” Melanie Wright, Executive Director, Hannah House

Space and privacy have proven to be of paramount importance.

“These girls need their own room, their own space, but they also need to be a part of a family, so we thought this was the best situation for everybody,” said Wright.

Desiree Legg, a past resident of Hannah House, is a testament to the support and care this organization provides.”Sometimes I would try to push people out of my life, but them being as loving and accepting as they were, it helped me a lot,” said Legg.

Legg, her partner and son, now are living together, a reality she thought she would never see.