According to the Houston Police Department, Curtis Groves, a resident of Henderson, was visiting family in Houston and was last seen on December 26.

Groves, 27, went missing from 5721 Mackinaw St. Houston, TX 77053.

The local authorities mention that Groves also has schizophrenia and is not a violent individual.

If you or anyone you know has any relevant information to Grove’s whereabouts, please contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.