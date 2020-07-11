East Texas Infant Swim offers infant survival swim classes for parents peace of mind

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summer heats up, many families are heading to the pool to beat the heat, but a day of fun can turn deadly all to quickly.

According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death in children between the age of one and four.

East Texas Infant Swim, L.L.C. is the only company in the area that offer survival swim lessons. They are hoping these 10-minute sessions will help lower that statistic.

“We give children the skills to survive an accident in any sort of aquatic emergency, ” says owner and instructor Kim Utely. “So they can stay floating until someone can rescue them or stay floating until they can catch their breath.”

Parents can enroll their kids as early as six months, upon enrollment each family submits a health evaluation so instructors can individualize instruction specifically for their child’s needs.

Mom, Caitlin Prior, has enrolled both her 6- month- old Frankie, and 2- year-old Sullivan in the program.

“We never want to teach fear to our kids,” says Prior. “I know it’s sometimes hard to hear them cry and sometimes hard to see them go underwater but if you can teach them at such a young age to respect the water and not be fearful of it.”

Lessons are $100 dollars a week, Utely says while 6-week sessions are recommended, every child learns at a different rate. She also recommends refresher courses every six months.