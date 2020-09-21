East Texas Food Bank and JJO Charities on a mission to raise 16,000 pounds of food

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- JJO Charities is hoping the local community can help them reach their goal of raising 16,000 pounds of food for the East Texas Food Bank by Monday night, according to a press release from JJO Charities.

Jimmy Olson is currently partnering with the food bank for JJO’s Fall Food Drive. The food drive started on September 18, and it is running through Monday, September 21.

According to Olson, the charity is hoping to beat a record set by Beaumont, Texas since they were able to raise 16,000 pounds of food for the Southeast Texas Food Bank in four days.

JJO Charities will be taking donations in front of the Walmart on 6801 S Broadway Ave on the grocery side from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. regardless of the weather conditions.

Some of the items they are hoping to receive are rice and beans.

The drive raised over 7,172 pounds of non-perishable food on the third day of the event with the help of volunteers from the local food bank.