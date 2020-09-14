East Texas Fire Departments send strike teams to fight against wildfires in California

TEXAS (KETK) – As fires rage in California and thousands of people are evacuated from their homes, East Texas Fire departments are lending a helping hand.

They’ve sent 50 fire engines and 243 fire fighters to the West Coast.

Athens, Longview, Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, Powderly and Paris fire departments are fighting fires right now. They’re all part of an organization called the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which brings together emergency crews to fight natural disasters.

They all met in Lubbock on Friday and drove across the country. They’ll be stationed in California for at least two weeks, and many of these brave men and women have to sleep in tents. Fire captains say their teams understand the risks.

“Very well trained for these type of events. The dedication it takes to do it, the time, and to operate on the fire line in these extreme conditions, it’s dangerous,” said Roger Bussell, the Powderly Fire Chief.

With all these people being sent out, it brings up the question, will fire departments be short staffed back at home?

“Our local community has the same level of staffing today that it did last Monday. Our local communities will maintain that level of staffing. We certainly don’t send any fire fighters if we can’t do the job. Our first priority is the citizens of Nacogdoches,” said Keith Kiplinger, the Nacogdoches Fire Chief.

The salaries of the first responders will be paid by the state of California as long as they’re there.