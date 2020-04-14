East Texas Communities Foundation talks about what it means to give on East Texas Giving Day

Breaking News
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for East Texas nonprofits. This initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF), provides citizens an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve our many communities. If you would like to donate head to https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/

