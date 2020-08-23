East Texas colleges reopen with new COVID-19 restrictions in place

TEXAS (KETK) – After schools across the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by shutting down campuses and moving classes online, many are now adapting their policies to accommodate students return to class this fall.

Here is a list of colleges across East Texas and how they are adapting:

East Texas Baptist University: Students will attend class in-person 50% of the time and attend virtually on Zoom 50% of the time to ensure social distancing.

  • First day of class : August 17th
  • Last day of class: November 20th

Jarvis Christian College: All classes will be online.

  • First day of class: August 10th
  • Final exams: November 16th- 20th

Kilgore College: Students can attend class in-person, remotely through video conferencing, or take online courses.

  • First day of class: August 24th
  • Final exams: December 9th-10th

LeTourneau University: Students can choose to participate in classes either traditional (in-class) or nontraditional (online).

  • First day of traditional fall semester: August 17th
  • First day of nontraditional fall semester: August 24th
  • Last day of traditional fall semester: November 19th
  • Last day of nontraditional fall semester: December 13th

Panola College: Students will have the option to choose either in-person or online classes.

  • First day of class: August 19th
  • Students will not return after Thanksgiving, all final exams will be taken remotely

Stephen F. Austin State University Students will have the option to choose classes in-person, online, livestream, or hybrid.

  • First day of class: August 24th
  • Last day of class: December 11th

Texas College: All classes will be online.

  • First day of class: August 12th
  • Last day of class: November 20th

Tyler Junior College: Students will have the option to choose either in-person, online, or hybrid classes.

  • First day of class: August 24th
  • Last day of class: December 9th

University of Texas at Tyler: UT Tyler will return to normal campus operations.

  • First day of class: August 24th
  • Students will not return after Thanksgiving, all final exams will be taken remotely

Wiley College : All classes will be online.

  • First day of class: August 3rd
  • Last day of class: November 13th

