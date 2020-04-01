East Texas cities and counties prepare for hospital overflow, makeshift medical facilities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If cases of coronavirus outpace the number of hospital beds available, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make sure there’s a contingency plan.

In East Texas, the number is growing as we near almost 100 cases of COVID-19.

We wanted to know from East Texas cities and counties where extra beds for patients who don’t have the coronavirus could be placed.

“We still have only 2.4% of the hospital beds available in the state of Texas for COVID-19 patients are occupied, meaning that 97.6% of those available beds still remain vacant, available for anyone that may contract COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott in a press conference Tuesday.

Though there’s still lots of space right now, more beds need to be secured for people displaced by coronavirus patients.

The Governor said he doesn’t want our state to end up like the crowded New York hospitals, where the ICU is filled to capacity, with patient beds lining the hallways of the emergency department.

If East Texas hospitals max out, Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner said they first work to transfer within their health system, then look for outside help.

“They would partner with the city’s Emergency Management Team and we would work together to find a nearby facility. As for Jacksonville, we do have a vacant nursing home that there have been talks of utilizing it in that capacity,” said Chief Fortner.

We’ve confirmed both the City of Tyler and Longview have been discussing places that could hold additional beds. Nobody will officially name a facility, but Longview Mayor Andy Mack recently mentioned the Maude Cobb Convention Center.

“We’re working hard to ready the exhibit hall parking lot and the rodeo ranch and Maude Cobb Convention Center for drive through testing facilities to help overflow from hospitals as needed,” said Mayor Mack.

And here in Tyler, the Harvey Convention Center could be an option.

Chief Fortner says the work continues behind the scenes as there are several logistics to put in place before setting up a make-shift hospital or moving patients.

“In the backdrop, there’s many, many hours of meetings, talking with the state representatives,” said Chief Fortner. “The emergency management team with the City of Jacksonville meets nearly daily for updates and things like that, every day we are making an adjustment to accommodate to this situation.”

The Army Corps of Engineers is heading up the inspection of buildings across the state to find more places where non-COVID patients could be moved.