East Texas Businesses reopening with restrictions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Governor Abbott’s order to have local stores and restaurant goes into effect tomorrow.

East Texas entrepreneurs are getting ready. Diane Bunker, the owner of Spinout, and Les Ellsworth who owns The Potpourri House are prepared.

Each business owner is following the regulation s and want to keep themselves, their staff and customers happy and healthy.



“I have all my employees here today and we have been cleaning everything, door handles, anything that anyone would touch. Trying to get it all ready and clean where people feel comfortable about coming in,” says Bunker.

Bunker says they’re doing more than what’s required by the state by cutting back on store hours.

“We decided to not have our normal hours on this first phase. We’re going do 11-4 and I feel like so many mothers are helping their children with their school work in the morning. I didn’t feel like it was necessary, ” says Bunker.

Retails stores aren’t the only businesses reopening. Restaurants are taking extra care to ensure everything is at high standard for their customers.

“We are actually not opening until Tuesday, because they are a lot of regulations and things to do and to keep all of us safe. We didn’t want to rush into this and not have everything just right,” says Ellsworth.

They say, this has been a difficult time for everyone. Even though they’re not opening at full capacity, they feel it’s a step in the right direction for many East Texans.