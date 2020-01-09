East Texans thank local officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year on Jan. 9, people around the country pause to thank their local officials on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to the National Day calendar, several law enforcement organizations came together to create this unofficial holiday in 2015.

To celebrate the day, you can show your support by wearing blue, sending a card or gift to your local department, or even sharing positive memory on social media.

The Tyler Police Department says they have already received a gift card for coffee this morning, and are thankful for the community’s support.

“It doesn’t take anything monetary,” said Don Martin with Tyler PD. “It’s the support internally by the community. We get a note daily that an officer has died in the line of duty, I mean as recent as Carthage and a young officer not coming home anymore is just so disheartening.”

Donations can still be dropped off at the Panola County’s Sheriff Office to support Deputy Dickerson’s wife and two children.