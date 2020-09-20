East Texans say their last goodbyes to late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

News
Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- About a hundred people gathered in downtown Tyler on September 19 in the afternoon to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some were wearing purple ribbons in honor of her battles with pancreatic cancer.

Other people brought signs. One of them read, “Thank you for all of it, Justice RBG. We love you!!”

Several community leaders also spoke about her impact on their lives.

“She let nothing stand in her way even her illnesses,” said Shirley McKellar, a Tyler City Council member. “She was a strong woman. She was forceful. She just would not stop.”

Ginsburg was the oldest Supreme Court Justice and the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court bench.

She was a champion of women’s rights, and she served on the court for more than 27 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar