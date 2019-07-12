HELPING HANDS: East Texans preparing to help those in Barry’s path

Governor Gregg Abbott advised Texans to take warnings about Tropical Storm Barry seriously.

“We want to make sure that the state of Texas is doing all we can to prepare in advance for the storm,” said Governor Abbott.

We found out East Texans are ready and willing to help.

A Texas-based task force called Texas A&M Task Force 1 deploys teams to help with water rescue.

“From the smallest town to the biggest towns, while they have some that can handle day to day, they don’t have some that can handle something on the scale of a large hurricane and significant widespread flooding and a lot of need for evacuation or rescue,” said Stephen Bjune with Task Force 1.

Trained and experienced fire fighters from around Texas, including Longview will deploy if needed.

“We’ve got multiple members of our department that are cross trained in swift water rescue, they’re dive teams, they can do helicopter rescues, and we just cover a multitude of different job tasks for the Texas task force,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May.

Saving lives and training for what could happen at home.

“When we train for the bad day that happens somewhere else, then it also trains us for that bad day if it ever happens in our own community,” said May.

The local chapter of the Red Cross is also on high alert.

“We have been polling our volunteers now for a couple of days to see who might be available to help if needed,” said Tammy Prater with the Red Cross. “We deployed someone today, a nurse who is going to go help in a shelter in baton rouge.”

East Texans on stand by and ready to lend a helping hand.