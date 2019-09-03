East Texans invited to North Tyler strategic planning meeting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Empowerment CDC and Empowerment Neighborhood Development Services are inviting East Texans to come together and discuss the future of development in North Tyler.

They’re holding a forum on Tuesday, Sep.3, at the Emmett J. Scott Event Center on Englewood Ave. at 6 p.m.

Members of the organization say the meeting will cover topics like housing in the area, economic development as well as community development.

Gloria Washington with Empowerment CDC says that everyone including pastors, business owners, organizations and concerned citizens are all invited to come together and share thoughts and solutions.

“There’s so much that goes on in Tyler, Texas,” said Washington. “There’s so much that we don’t know about, so hosting an event like this brings the public together. It lets them know what is going on, and what is happening here in the city of Tyler, Texas and how these strategic planning events can help you become knowledgeable about what’s going on in our city.”

Washington said residents living outside of North Tyler are welcome to attend as well, because the area impacts the county as whole and has a direct impact on the overall economy .

For more information call (903) 218-1388.