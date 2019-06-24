Longview man receives over 100 birthday cards for his 92nd birthday

1  of  2
by: Mintie Betts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Bobby Grantham didn’t expect the surprise that was given to him.

Over 100 cards from across the world were sent to him. People from Great Britain, Australia, and the Dallas Cowboys sent him cards.

“I had no idea this was going to happen,” Grantham said. “I got one from Scotland, New Zealand. I got one from Alaska.”

The first birthday celebrated without his wife, Grantham spent the day with his daughter, Gina.

“It will be pretty emotional without the/his first birthday without mother,” Gina Grantham said.

She is thankful for all the people that sent her father cards. She says it made for an uplifting week.

